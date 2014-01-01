UPDATED: City and county snow emergencies

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is warning drivers about the dangers of driving in winter weather and is offering some tips on what drivers should do in emergency situations.

A quick check under your hood or walk around your car could save you from a frightening or pricey experience on the snow-covered roadways.

All this cold weather can put your home in danger, but there are simple steps you can take to save you from disaster.

During a level three snow emergency, drivers face fines and possible jail time, because only essential personnel are allowed on the roads. But what exactly does that mean?

Veterinarians recommend taking certain precautions to ensure your pet doesn't suffer from cold temperature-related injuries.

Here is the current list of counties that have reported snow emergencies in Ohio as of Wednesday, January 8:

The following counties are under level 1 snow emergency:

Wyandot, Huron, Putnam, Seneca, Defiance

City snow emergencies:



Wauseon, Adrian, Fostoria, Maumee, Clyde and the villages of Pemberville, Genoa, Luckey, Middleton Township, Montpelier, Napoleon and Wauseon are under snow emergencies, which means no parking is allowed on the streets.

What do snow emergencies mean?

