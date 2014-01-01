Snow emergencies declared for Ohio communities and counties - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UPDATED: City and county snow emergencies

Here is the current list of counties that have reported snow emergencies in Ohio as of Wednesday, January 8:

The following counties are under level 1 snow emergency:

Wyandot, Huron, Putnam, Seneca, Defiance

City snow emergencies:

Wauseon, Adrian, Fostoria, Maumee, Clyde and the villages of Pemberville, Genoa, Luckey, Middleton Township, Montpelier, Napoleon and Wauseon are under snow emergencies, which means no parking is allowed on the streets. 

What do snow emergencies mean?

