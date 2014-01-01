Avoid disaster by winterizing your home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Avoid disaster by winterizing your home

All this cold weather can put your home in danger, but there are simple steps you can take to save you from disaster.

Leaving the cabinet doors open under your kitchen sink will allow warm air to flow to the pipes there, which can prevent the pipes from freezing and bursting.

It's been a busy season for local plumbers already. Plumbers at Pipe Doctor say any exposed pipes outside should be insulated. They recommend foam, but say if you're in a pinch, you can use anything from towels to newspapers.

They say you should also consider insulating the pipes over your head.

"If you have a lot of waterlines running in your attic…it's a good indication that you may want to get them insulated," said Brent Owczarzak, from Pipe Doctor. "It never hurts to look into it now, because when it does happen, it could be thousands of dollars worth of damage in floods."

A cheap solution to that could be similar to the kitchen cabinets: Pull down the attic staircase or open the attic door and let the heat from the house up into the attic.

Owczarzak says a common misconception is that an exposed hot waterline won't freeze. He says a hot waterline will actually freeze before a cold line.

