Wind makes clearing roads difficult in Wood Co.

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Wood County is under a level 1 snow emergency, and crews are busy trying to clear the roads.

Crews say the roads are not in good condition anywhere in the county due to the blowing wind and drifting snow. They have 260 miles of roads to clear just one way, and say the best thing drivers can do to help is stay off the roads if possible.

"Please try to stay off the roads. Traffic really tends to slow down the operation," said Greg Kuhr.



The City of Bowling Green declared a snow emergency Wednesday morning. That means residents can't park on more than a dozen city streets while crews work to clear them.



City crews weren't the only ones busy clearing snow. Homeowners spent the holiday shoveling their driveways and sidewalks. They say it's a good thing the snow fell when it did.

"Since there is no school anyway, I don't care about the roads," said Jimmy Bingman.

"Bowling Green roads are always a little rough," added Jeanettie Zamarripa. "It will take them a little longer to get them cleared, but eventually they will get them taken care of."

Zamarripa says it's a pain to clear the snow, but at least this snow is light.

"It's real light," she said. "We brought a push broom and did most of it with that."

Over at Conneaut Hill, there were no complaints. Many families spent the day climbing up and sledding down the massive hill. Others were taking their dogs for a stroll.

"I like it when it's a winter wonderland," Bingman said. "I like it when it looks pretty and my dogs like it."

Like it or not, this winter wonderland will be sticking around for at least a few days.

Click here to see how to keep your vehicle safe during winter weather.

Stay on top of the weather with our Certified Most Accurate Forecast.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.