Don't forget to winterize your car

A quick check under your hood or walk around your car could save you from a frightening or pricey experience on the snow-covered roadways.

AAA recommends taking steps to winterize your car before the freezing temperatures set in. Checking several areas under your hood to make sure your car is in tip-top shape is essential.

Your coolant prevents your engine from overheating, so it's important to check and see if the levels are high enough. The coolant reservoir is usually located next to the radiator cap in most vehicles. Do not check your coolant if your engine is hot.

Drivers can top off their coolant reservoir with a 50/50 solution of coolant and water.

The car battery and cables running to it can sometimes fall victim to corrosion. A battery in good conditions is essential to start an engine in cold weather.

White streaks from snow build up can leave your windows foggy and hard to see through, so it's important to have windshield wiper blades that are fairly new and able to completely clear the glass with each wipe.

In areas with heavy winter weather, installing snow tires will provide the best traction, but if you don't have them, make sure there is plenty of tread left on your all-season tires. The tires should not be smooth to the touch.

An alignment will keep your wheels balanced on slippery roads too.

If all else fails, drivers who do end up stuck in a slippery situation should keep an emergency road kit in the trunk of the vehicle. Your kit can include cat litter, an abrasive material that can be poured around the tires for traction, basic car tools, jumper cables, extra clothing (i.e. gloves, hat, scarves), and bottled water.

