Fire engulfs North Toledo home, spreads to another

It was a busy New Year's night for Toledo fire crews who spent the early hours Wednesday battling a fire at two homes in the 3300 block of Maher St. near Homer Ave. in North Toledo.

Crews say the fire began around 2:30 Wednesday morning, though they have not yet determined the cause.

The fire reportedly engulfed one home and became so large that it affected the house next door.  Cold temperatures made it difficult for fire crews to fight the flames, as water from the hoses kept freezing after being sprayed.

The daughter of the first house's owner was at the scene of the fire.  She says she's still trying to reach her mother, who is on vacation.

