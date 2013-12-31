Olmstead sworn in as Perrysburg mayor - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Olmstead sworn in as Perrysburg mayor

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The City of Perrysburg has a new mayor for the new year.

Michael Olmstead took the oath of office Tuesday afternoon. Members of the community were there to watch the swearing-in ceremony.

Olmstead, 49, grew up in Maumee, but he has been on Perrysburg City Council for eight years.

"My goals are to keep this city in a financially stable and strong position, to capitalize on the strengths and strong foundation that has been laid by previous administrations, and move us on," he said.

Besides taking on the city's top job, Olmstead also owns a physical therapy practice in Perrysburg.

