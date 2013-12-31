WNWO signal pulled from Buckeye Cable

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

A financial dispute between Buckeye Cable System and Sinclair Broadcast Group, the owner of Toledo's NBC affiliate, is resulting in Buckeye being barred from airing WNWO's signal.

The agreement which allowed Buckeye to transmit that signal expired December 15, and for now, people can't watch the station by way of the cable provider.

While the head of Buckeye Cable is not commenting, on its website the company claims Sinclair is demanding 10 times more money than what they were previously receiving. Sinclair Executive Vice President and General Counsel Barry Faber denies that claim.

"That is not a true statement. What we're asking for is consistent with what we're paid by other cable and satellite providers similar to Buckeye," Faber said.

According to BJ Fischer with the Thread Marketing Group, the dispute amounts to a public relations stalemate.

"The problem is from a PR standpoint it's very difficult for the public to gain any sympathy for either side," he said. "All they want to do is watch their television program."

Block Communications owns both Buckeye Cable and the Blade, and ads in the paper and electronic billboards aimed at putting pressure on Sinclair are being called childish.

"I've never seen another cable company do something like that," Faber said. "It's the most irresponsible manner I've seen a cable company behave."

What both sides do agree on: There are plenty of options to view the station's programming other than Buckeye, including using an antenna.

