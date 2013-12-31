Donations must be made by midnight for 2013 tax deduction - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Donations must be made by midnight for 2013 tax deduction

PORT CLINTON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Midnight Tuesday is the deadline to make a donation and claim the deduction on a 2013 tax return.

Goodwill in Port Clinton has seen a steady stream of donations as the year comes to a close. The organization accepts household items, clothing and furniture.

"Yesterday, this door was non-stop open. We weren't even finished with one donor before the next one was coming in. We ask them if they'd like a tax receipt and if they'd like a coupon and most of them say yes to both," said Port Clinton Goodwill Industries manager Rhonda Pence.

Pence says the Port Clinton store will be accepting donations until midnight.

Those making donations should be sure to get a written receipt for tax records, especially for donations of $250 or more.

