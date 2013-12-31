Crews ready to clear roads ahead of New Year’s snow storm

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

As Toledoans prepare to ring in the new year, city crews are preparing for a snowstorm. The StormTrack weather team is predicting a total of 7.5 inches of snow on the ground by Thursday morning, with snowfall beginning overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Crews laid a brine solution on roadways Monday, and worked Tuesday to remove the small amount of snow which fell overnight. Plows will be out clearing snow and spreading salt beginning Tuesday evening.

Police say they had already planned extra patrols to catch intoxicated drivers because of the holiday. The snow means they will likely be dealing with weather related accidents as well.

"We are looking at a snow event as well, so that really doubles our efforts, because we know accidents increase when the snow falls, so we will be filling a number of extra units. We will be focusing on mainly impaired drivers, alcohol, speed, and seat belt use is very important to us so we will be looking for those for sure," said Toledo Police Lieutenant Mark King.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and other local law enforcement agencies will also have extra eyes on the roads, looking for impaired drivers.

"Alcohol-related crashes are 100 percent preventable," said Sgt. Robert Sellers with OSHP. "It's a choice somebody makes to get behind the wheel impaired."

Ohio Department of Transportation Officials say plow drivers will start clearing roadways at 12:00 a.m. and work 12 hour shifts.

"What we'll do is just kind of drive to the conditions of the road, treat if necessary, and in the case when we see heavy accumulation, is we'll be doing a lot of plow work, as well," said ODOT spokesperson Theresa Pollick.

Crews are expecting wind to play a role in the snow by Thursday, and ODOT asks drivers to be cautious of blowing and drifting.



Download the StormTrack Weather App to stay on top of the storm.

Check here for updates on the snow.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.