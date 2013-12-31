Shake off those winter blahs at the Toledo Zoo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Shake off those winter blahs at the Toledo Zoo

For family fun, the Toledo Zoo offers hot deals all winter long. Visit the zoo's website for more information about these and other upcoming events.

Jan. 1: Zoo Closed For New Year's Day

All Month Long, Starting The Week Of Jan. 6: Hibernation Celebration

In this three-part class, children ages 3-4 learn how animals survive chilly weather. Flexible days and times. Separate fee, but zoo member discount applies.

All Month Long, Starting The Week Of Jan. 13: Winter Story Safari

In this six-part class, children from 6 months to 3 years old explore indoor zoo exhibits with an educator, including animal stories, crafts or zoo animal encounter. Separate fee, but zoo member discount applies.

Jan. 17: Free-Flight Butterfly Exhibit Opens

Butterflies flutter by as you walk through this free-flight exhibit in the Museum of Science, open only through March 2. Free with regular zoo admission.

Jan. 18: Wine Tastings - Grin And Bear It

Ages 21 & up can enjoy a delectable mix of wine tasting, hors d'oeuvres, live music and socializing in the cozy Arctic Encounter from 7-9 p.m. Advance tickets required. Separate fee, but zoo member discount applies.

Jan. 18: Winter Science Day

Nature's Neighborhood, the zoo's award-winning children's zoo, is open year-round and brimming with creative learning from snow to heat from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 18–Jan. 20: Free Zoo Admission For Lucas County Residents

In appreciation of Lucas County voters' levy support, Lucas County residents are admitted free to the zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday through Monday. Valid proof of residency required.

Feb. 8: Junie B. Jones

Everyone's favorite first-grader comes to the zoo's Indoor Theatre for this live one-hour musical from New York. Separate fee, but zoo members save on ticket processing fees. Event runs from 2-4 p.m.

Feb. 14: Valentine's Day Wine And Dine

Ages 21 & up can enjoy a romantic full-service dinner paired with selected wines in the Arctic Encounter from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Advance tickets required. Separate fee, but zoo member discount applies.

Feb. 15: Vanimal-tine's Day

We love animals and animals love treats! Come see your favorite zoo animals enjoy species-appropriate goodies. Free with regular zoo admission.

Feb. 15-17: Free Zoo Admission For Lucas County Residents

In appreciation of Lucas County voters' levy support, Lucas County residents are admitted free to the zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday through Monday. Valid proof of residency required.

