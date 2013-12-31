Port Clinton prepares for annual Walleye Drop

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Crews have been working hard all day to make sure everything is ready in time for the annual Walleye Drop in Port Clinton.

Snow isn't stopping some people from heading to Port Clinton to ring in the new year. The city has been preparing all day for the annual Walleye Drop.

It's been a long day of work for crews, as they prepare for the annual festivities, but they're not the only ones getting ready for the big event.

The sound of margaritas mixing will be a familiar one at local bars New Year's Eve.

"It can be a little chaotic. It's definitely fast-paced," said Brian Thompson, shift manager and mixologist at Kokomo Bay.

The staff at Kokomo Bay and Great Lakes Popcorn have a front row seat to all the action. Their doors are just feet away from where Wylie the Walleye will make his descent at the stroke of midnight.

"It's packed. It's pretty much wall-to-wall people. The tables are used, but it's mostly standing after that. Probably at about 9 o'clock at night we get pretty busy," said Loria Hofer, manager of Great Lakes Popcorn and Kokomo Bay.

Both the bar and popcorn shop are extending their hours for the evening for added business. They say every year, New Year's Eve is a nice boost in sales.

"After Labor Day, it's like a flip of a switch, where business does tend to subside dramatically. Pretty much because most of the fishermen are gone," explained Thompson.

While many party-goers are spending the evening in hotels, for the ones hitting the roads, Port Clinton Police and the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office will be on the hunt for drunk drivers.

"On night's like this, the big things that we're on the lookout for are any impaired drivers. Obviously, our normal duties of handling the calls, making sure all of our businesses are secure, and all of our travelers are safe," said Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Levorchick.

The sheriff's office is putting three extra patrol cars on the highways. Levorchick says in the past, most people have planned ahead by booking a taxi service. He says the Walleye Drop is usually a night of fun, and hopes this year will be another celebration that doesn't end with people in handcuffs.

"If we don't drink and drive. If we get a taxi instead. If we have a designated driver. If we do anything to keep from driving impaired. We've made our community safer. We've made our highways safer. We've allowed everyone, hopefully, to get home safely tonight, and that's the key," said Levorchick.

