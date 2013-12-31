2013 - Most "Clicked On" Stories of the Year for ToledoNewsNow.com

2013 - Most "Clicked On" Stories of the Year for ToledoNewsNow.c - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

(Toledo News Now) -

We compiled this list of the most popular stories based on our web traffic for January - December of 2013. Maybe you, the viewer, agree that these are the most important stories of the year - certainly some of them are. Or maybe your list looks completely different (if so, let us know on Facebook). No matter what your list might reflect, the list we've compiled is a direct reflection of what interested you most this year - based on what you clicked on the most.


23-year-old woman killed in Toledo bar fight
6 teens killed in Ohio SUV crash
Controversial traffic stop causes uproar
Vote for your favorite holiday light display
2 Bodies found after Ottawa Co. Amber Alert
Day-by-day record of the entire Elaina Steinfurth case
Angela Steinfurth, Steven King take plea deals
2 Girls and a Puppy get 1 million likes on FB

