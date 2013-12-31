2013 - Most "Clicked On" Stories of the Year for ToledoNewsNow.com

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

We compiled this list of the most popular stories based on our web traffic for January - December of 2013. Maybe you, the viewer, agree that these are the most important stories of the year - certainly some of them are. Or maybe your list looks completely different (if so, let us know on Facebook). No matter what your list might reflect, the list we've compiled is a direct reflection of what interested you most this year - based on what you clicked on the most.







