Gilboa man pleads not guilty human trafficking, child pornography charges

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

A Gilboa man on Monday pleaded not guilty to dozens of sex offenses, including human trafficking and spreading child pornography.

Gary L. Badertscher, 53, denied all 46 counts in Putnam County Common Pleas Court. The felony charges include compulsion to involuntary servitude, endangering children, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor, and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

The second-degree felony charge of endangering children alleges he coerced underage women, of about 15, 16 and 17 years old, to be used in sexual material, according to the indictment.

Badertscher is also charged with a first-degree felony count of compulsion to involuntary servitude, for allegedly enticing a victim into involuntary obscene acts, according to the indictment.

Badertscher's additional charges include two counts of providing obscene materials to juveniles, six counts of obtaining material showing an underage girl in sexual activity, and 33 counts of possessing lewd material depicting underage girls.

Each offense is alleged to have occurred between last year and August in Putnam County.

Judge Randall Basinger continued bond at $100,000.

Assistant Prosecutor Todd Schroeder said the young women are now safe. He declined to specify their conditions or details of the case.

Schroeder has said this is the first human trafficking case he can recall in Putnam County.

Badertscher could be sentenced to 90 years and six months in prison if convicted of all counts, Schroeder said.

Badertscher is a registered sex offender. His prior criminal record includes a prison sentence for Hancock County convictions in 2004 for importuning and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

He was convicted in 2001 and 2006 in Florida of lewd acts involving a child, according to Florida law enforcement records.

Court records list Badertscher's home address as 328 Sugar Ridge Road in Gilboa. Several neighbors would not comment to a reporter on Monday.

News of Badertscher's indictment was reported in several area newspapers on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21.

Firefighters responded at about 6 p.m. Dec. 21 to a fire that destroyed Badertscher's house trailer. The state fire marshal is investigating and has not yet determined a cause, a spokesman said.

Copyright 2013 The Findlay Courier. For more from The Courier, visit http://www.thecourier.com/.