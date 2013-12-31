BBB alert: Facebook friend request could be a scam - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BBB alert: Facebook friend request could be a scam

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A new scam is now raging on Facebook. You receive a "friend" request from an unfamiliar name. You go ahead and accept the "friend" – but the person is really a scammer who steals , or scrapes, all the information on your Facebook page to create a copy of you.

The crook then uses your information to imitate you and send out spam and viruses to all of your friends. It is clever and difficult to fix.

Here are some tips to avoid becoming a victim:

• Always double check "Friend" Requests. Don't just automatically click "accept" for new requests.

• Don't blindly trust friends' recommendations.

• Watch for poor grammar.

• If you discover your page has been stolen, alert your friends.

• Be just as alert if you receive a fake message pretending to be from your real friend.

• Report fake accounts to Facebook. They can help stop the crook.

For more from the Better Business Bureau, visit http://toledo.bbb.org/.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly