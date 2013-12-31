Boyfriend enters Alford plea in BG toddler's death - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Boyfriend enters Alford plea in BG toddler's death

A Liberty Center man will spend 11 years behind bars after reaching a plea agreement in a child's murder case.

Nathan Brenner had been indicted on murder charges in the 2012 death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter, Emma Zehnpfennig. The young girl died of head trauma and the coroner found evidence she had been abused in the past.

In court Monday, Brenner entered an Alford plea to a pair of child endangering charges. If he had been found guilty of murder, he could have been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

