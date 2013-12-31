Mayor Bell issues proclamation thanking Diggs for service - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Mayor Bell issues proclamation thanking Diggs for service

Diggs (left) accepts a framed copy of the proclamation from Bell (right) (Source: Toledo Police) Diggs (left) accepts a framed copy of the proclamation from Bell (right) (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

In his last week in office, Toledo Mayor Mike Bell issued a proclamation honoring Police Chief Derrick Diggs for his service to the citizens of Toledo.

Diggs has been a Toledo Police officer for 36 years, and took over as chief in October of 2011.

The chief announced earlier this month that he would step down at the end of Mayor Bell's term, citing irreconcilable differences in policing philosophy with Mayor-elect D. Michael Collins.  Diggs' last day as chief will be January 2, 2014, also Bell's last day in office.

Collins has named Lt. Bill Moton as the next police chief.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly