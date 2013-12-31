Two injured in Fulton County semi crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two injured in Fulton County semi crash

FULTON COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Two people are injured after a two semi trucks crashed at U.S. 20 and State Route 108 in Fulton County around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the driver of a semi truck carrying logs lost control and drove off the road Monday night, spilling logs in the process. Another semi then collided with the first vehicle. 

The driver of the first semi and the passenger in the second semi were taken to the hospital for injuries. Troopers say they just have some cuts and bruises.

Nearly 200 gallons of fuel were spilled at the scene of the crash. That area was closed off to traffic while crews cleaned up the spill.

However, the logs that spilled were only pushed to the side of the road; they will not be removed for a couple days. Authorities urge drivers to use caution when driving on US-20 in Fayette.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly