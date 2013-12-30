Stay safe on New Year’s Eve - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Stay safe on New Year’s Eve

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn

Local law enforcement is warning people celebrating New Year's Eve to not drink and drive.

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says if people think they're going to drink and drive and get away with it, they're mistaken.

The sheriff says a grant from the Department of Public Safety is covering the overtime rates for deputies to be out patrolling this holiday. They'll be looking for impaired drivers and aggressive drivers, and they'll be vigilant in places that have seen accidents before.

"What goes up must come down, and it's a question of how lucky do they feel, because they might hit a house, they might hit a car, and they might hit a person and could kill someone," Sheriff Wasylyshyn said.

That's the last thing anyone would want to do while celebrating.

Officials from the Toledo Police Department also want to remind people that it's illegal to fire a weapon within city limits.

Check out local safe ride programs here.                           

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly