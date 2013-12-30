Where are you ringing in the New Year? - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Where are you ringing in the New Year?

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
(Toledo News Now) -

The new year is right around the corner, and many bars in the area will be hosting events for people to ring in 2014.

The general manager of the Blarney in downtown Toledo says they're going to have live music, good food and a ton of fun there Tuesday night.

"The Blarney is the downtown spot and it's a lot of fun here," said Bill Kline. "We have a great staff and our food is fantastic."

For $25, people will receive a three-course meal while listening to live music, a gift bag, and a champagne toast at midnight.

"It's going to be a great time," Kline said. "It's going to be packed. Downtown is live and we're going to have a good time."

The festivities kick off at 5 p.m.

Despite all the fun that expected to happen downtown and across the city, many people are planning to celebrate at home this year.

"In my opinion, New Year's Eve night is a night for the rookies, and I'd rather stay at home and be safe," said Bob Hamilton.

