Findlay recovers from recent flood with minor damage - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Findlay recovers from recent flood with minor damage

Flooding in downtown Findlay (Source: Viewer photo) Flooding in downtown Findlay (Source: Viewer photo)
FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

It's been a week since parts of Findlay were knee-deep in floodwater. Now the city is working to make sure homes that were damaged are better prepared for the future.

The roads are back open in Findlay, and the water level of the Blanchard River has gone down. City officials say while no flood should be taken lightly, Findlay fared well in terms of damage this time.

Early estimates at the Emergency Management Office show six homes had notable damage from the flood. About 100 residents are expected to receive letters in the mail this week saying the city has noticed high water marks on their property.

With the city being part of the National Flood Insurance Program, residents with 50 percent structural damage are required to raise their homes above flood level. If not, Mayor Lydia Mihalik says they'll likely fall victim to flood waters again.

"It's not if it's going to happen, it's when," she said. "It remains a top priority for us as a community because it's not necessarily just an inconvenience for the city, it's something that affects the economy. It's something that affects our taxpayers, our homeowners, our renters."

Mihalik says the city will continue working with the Army Corp of Engineers to find a solution to the river flooding.

The city has no plans to declare a disaster from the recent flood.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

 

 

Powered by Frankly