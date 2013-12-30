12 batteries stolen from semis at I-75 Business Center - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

12 batteries stolen from semis at I-75 Business Center

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Policeare asking for help to find whoever stole a dozen truck batteries out of semisrecently.

Thesemis were parked outside the I-75 Business Center. Police say employees had afew days off and discovered the batteries missing when they returned to workover the weekend.

Localbusinesses say the batteries usually go for about $150 each, and whoever tookthem must have had the time to go through and pull each one out.

Policesay they have no suspects right now, so tips from the public could be the keyto finding those responsible.

"Weneed the help of the citizens," said Sgt. Michael McGee. "If they're hearinganything, please call. If they see anything, please call. Anything out of theordinary, please call and we'll check it out."

Anyonewith information that could help detectives can call them at 419-245-3340.

