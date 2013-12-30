Spencer Township says goodbye to TARTA - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Spencer Township says goodbye to TARTA

SPENCER TOWNSHIP (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) -

Starting Dec. 31, TARTA will no longer run in Spencer Township, but township officials say they are working on a replacement.

Township trustees have worked out a deal with Silver Cab Company to help people with transportation needs. Trustee Curtis Lancaster worked out the deal, which was approved Dec. 23.

Voters in the township decided to opt out of TARTA services last November. According to data gathered by TARTA, 12,000 people in the township used the public transportation services.

The deal between Silver Cab and the township will cost the township $41,000 for a one-year contract. Lancaster says the funds come from an income tax collection through a joint economic development agreement that Spencer Township has with Whitehouse.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here. 

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

 

Spencer Township says goodbye to TARTA

Powered by Frankly