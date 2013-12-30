Lucas Co Dems endorse Matt Cherry to fill council seat - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lucas Co Dems endorse Matt Cherry to fill council seat

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Lucas County Democrats say they will endorse Matt Cherry for the Toledo City Council district two seat, which will be vacated when Mayor-Elect Michael Collins moves to his new administrative role this Thursday.

The party made the announcement after a closed-door meeting Monday afternoon.

Democrats currently hold the majority on city council, so the endorsement could hold some weight when council votes on the appointment on Thursday.

There are four Democrats who have thrown their hat in the ring: Matt Cherry, Karen Shanahan, Clark Felgner and out-going Councilman Adam Martinez.

"Matt is just a good, young man and we need energy," said Ron Rothenbuhler, chairman of the Lucas County Democratic Party. "We need someone that wants to keep the position, that will work hard to stay there."

Cherry, 33, is a business representative for the Sheet Metal Workers' Local 33 and is a long-time resident of district two.

"It's another step accomplished," Cherry said of the endorsement. "I'm ready to bring on the next step and hopefully that happens Thursday."

Because the remaining time for this seat's term is two years, the city charter calls for a special election to be held May 6. At that time, whoever is appointed to fill the seat now could face opposition.

"I'm going to need a lot of help from friends, families, anyone in the neighborhood, and I already have a lot of support for that - financially and boots on the ground, and that's going to be the hardest part," Cherry said.

