Lucas Co Dems endorse Matt Cherry to fill council seat

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

The Lucas County Democrats say they will endorse Matt Cherry for the Toledo City Council district two seat, which will be vacated when Mayor-Elect Michael Collins moves to his new administrative role this Thursday.



The party made the announcement after a closed-door meeting Monday afternoon.

Democrats currently hold the majority on city council, so the endorsement could hold some weight when council votes on the appointment on Thursday.

There are four Democrats who have thrown their hat in the ring: Matt Cherry, Karen Shanahan, Clark Felgner and out-going Councilman Adam Martinez.

"Matt is just a good, young man and we need energy," said Ron Rothenbuhler, chairman of the Lucas County Democratic Party. "We need someone that wants to keep the position, that will work hard to stay there."



Cherry, 33, is a business representative for the Sheet Metal Workers' Local 33 and is a long-time resident of district two.

"It's another step accomplished," Cherry said of the endorsement. "I'm ready to bring on the next step and hopefully that happens Thursday."

Because the remaining time for this seat's term is two years, the city charter calls for a special election to be held May 6. At that time, whoever is appointed to fill the seat now could face opposition.

"I'm going to need a lot of help from friends, families, anyone in the neighborhood, and I already have a lot of support for that - financially and boots on the ground, and that's going to be the hardest part," Cherry said.



Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.