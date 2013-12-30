ODOT planning $20M project to upgrade I-75 in Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

ODOT planning $20M project to upgrade I-75 in Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Ohio Department of Transportation is planning for another major highway improvement project in Toledo.

A $20 million project to start next year and finish in 2015 involves upgrades along Interstate 75 between Dorr Street and Central Avenue.

"It's an extensive project. We're looking at pavement rehabilitation throughout that entire corridor through downtown Toledo," said ODOT District 2 Spokesperson Theresa Pollick. "That's just a matter of age. It's a matter of weather. It's basically due, it's something that's necessary."

The project will also involve replacing the bridge deck on Oakwood Avenue, and possibly other bridges crossing that stretch of highway. Work will also target entrance and exit ramps at Collingwood, Lawrence, Bancroft and Detroit. Additionally, upgrades to drainage along the project will occur.

Before any of that work begins, ODOT has a public comment period to allow people with concerns to air them.

"Even though it doesn't have an extensive environmental component to it, it's very important for us to hear feedback from everybody that's going to be impacted," said Pollick. 

The public comment period lasts until Jan. 9.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • ODOT planning $20M project to upgrade I-75 in ToledoMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly