Toledo Zoo rings in 2014 with 'Noon Year's Eve'

Everyone loves to ring in the New Year, but for little ones, midnight is just too late. That's why the Toledo Zoo hosted Noon Year's Eve, sponsored by Meijer; it's all the fun of midnight, 12 hours early. 

Families watched the ball rise at the stroke of noon, sang a chorus of "Auld Lang Syne," and toasted (with apple juice) the new year with family-friendly fun.

Activities ran from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and included:

-Music, games and activities with Radio Disney

-Ice-carving demonstrations

-Crafts in the African Lodge

-Animal enrichment demonstrations

-New Year's ReZOOlutions – simple things your family can do to make 2014 a little greener

"Even though it's cold, they still wanted to come. They have been waiting a week, so they wanted to do it and see how it was," said parent David Krajniak.

This was the fifth year the Toledo Zoo hosted a Noon Year's Eve celebration.

"We've had animal feeding, and enrichment demonstrations going on all throughout the day, and ice carving, so all kinds of fun activities," said Andi Norman, director of public relations at the zoo.

Tuesday was also the last chance to enjoy the outdoor ice rink, sponsored by Taylor Automotive Family.

Dec. 31 is important for another reason: It's the last day of the Lights Before Christmas, presented by KeyBank. Opening at 3 p.m. daily, closing hours vary. Toledo Zoo members receive unlimited free visits, plus one free weekend visit.

