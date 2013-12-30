Toledo Zoo rings in 2014 with 'Noon Year's Eve'

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Many families braved the cold to celebrate the new year together.

This is the fifth year the Toledo Zoo has hosted a Noon Year's Eve celebration.

Everyone loves to ring in the New Year, but for little ones, midnight is just too late. That's why the Toledo Zoo hosted Noon Year's Eve, sponsored by Meijer; it's all the fun of midnight, 12 hours early.

Families watched the ball rise at the stroke of noon, sang a chorus of "Auld Lang Syne," and toasted (with apple juice) the new year with family-friendly fun.

Activities ran from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and included:

-Music, games and activities with Radio Disney

-Ice-carving demonstrations

-Crafts in the African Lodge

-Animal enrichment demonstrations

-New Year's ReZOOlutions – simple things your family can do to make 2014 a little greener

"Even though it's cold, they still wanted to come. They have been waiting a week, so they wanted to do it and see how it was," said parent David Krajniak.

"We've had animal feeding, and enrichment demonstrations going on all throughout the day, and ice carving, so all kinds of fun activities," said Andi Norman, director of public relations at the zoo.

Tuesday was also the last chance to enjoy the outdoor ice rink, sponsored by Taylor Automotive Family.

Dec. 31 is important for another reason: It's the last day of the Lights Before Christmas, presented by KeyBank. Opening at 3 p.m. daily, closing hours vary. Toledo Zoo members receive unlimited free visits, plus one free weekend visit.

