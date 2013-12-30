Craig Bridge to close next week, reopen in March - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Craig Bridge to close next week, reopen in March

The Craig Bridge, which runs along the base of the I-280 Veterans' Glass City Skyway, will close January 6. The Craig Bridge, which runs along the base of the I-280 Veterans' Glass City Skyway, will close January 6.
ODOT says the bridge should reopen on March 15. ODOT says the bridge should reopen on March 15.
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Drivers who use the Craig Bridge over the Maumee River will have to find a new route beginning next week.

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Monday that the bridge will close on Monday, January 6 at 7 a.m. for painting work. ODOT plans to have painting completed and reopen the bridge by March 15.

"In the winter when there's no ships coming through.  There is that period of time we can close it. We thought we'd take advantage of that closing time and use it to paint while we can have it closed," said ODOT spokesperson Theresa Pollick.

Workers will paint the bridge's bascule spans using special warming tents. ODOT says another reason to close the bridge now is to have it back open before the Anthony Wayne Bridge closes sometime near the end of 2014.

In total, the project will cost about $11.2 million.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly