Don't drink and drive, call for a ride

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Local authorities are warning drivers not to drink and drive this New Year's Eve, and are offering alternative ways to get home safely.

In Wood County

SWALLOW YOUR PRIDE, CALL FOR A RIDE is a collaborative effort of the Wood County Safe Communities Coalition, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Bowling Green Police Department, Bowling Green State University Police Department, BGSU Shuttle Services, AAA Northwest Ohio, and other partners who desire to provide safe alternative transportation to the residents of Wood County to lower the number of alcohol-involved arrests and crashes.

Thanks to the efforts of Wright Tire and Automotive, Shipley Automotive, BG Towing and Frank's Automotive, free transportation will be available from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 through 6 a.m. Jan. 1. Rides will be available from local establishments in Bowling Green to people who reside within 10 miles of Bowling Green.

In Hancock County

The Safe Ride Home Program will run from Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2014 at 4 a.m.

The program is for any adult in the county who consumed alcoholic beverages and needs a safe ride home. Call Safe Ride Home at 419-425-3908 or 419-424-1733 and a driver will be sent to your location to transport you to your destination. This is a one-way trip, either from a bar or party location to a home or hotel.

In Northwest Ohio

To help members and non-members celebrate safely this holiday, AAA Northwest Ohio is offering a Tipsy Tow service from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.

While AAA encourages party goers to designate a driver if they plan to consume alcohol, the Tipsy Tow service is available to assist those who find themselves in an impaired situation and need to get home safely.

To take advantage of Tipsy Tow, drivers should:

• Call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) between 6 p.m. Dec. 31 through 6 a.m. Jan. 2

• State they need a "Tipsy Tow"

• Provide their name, home address, phone number and vehicle location

Tipsy Tow provides a one-way ride for the driver and their vehicle for up to 10 miles at no cost. Services will not be provided to motorists requesting a tow to another drinking establishment or to a destination other than their home. A tow to a hotel may be allowed if the motorist is, or plans to become, a guest.

Other services that will not be provided as part of the Tipsy Tow program include:

• Requests for a vehicle start

• Flat tire change

• Gas delivery

• Taxi service

For trips longer than 10 miles, motorists can expect to be charged the towing company's standard rate. If members are requiring these services separate from the Tipsy Tow program, we will provide the service as usual.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, one alcohol-impaired death occurs every 45 minutes across the country, with alcohol impaired drivers contributing to one out of every three traffic deaths.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.