Maumee doctor released after partially serving sentence

Although granted release Monday, Dr. Barry Deran will be sentenced again in February on a series of federal firearms violations.
A local doctor charged with writing illegal prescriptions is getting out of prison early.

Cardiologist Dr. Barry Deran took a plea deal back in July for 30 counts of processing illegal prescriptions, four counts of felony drug trafficking and four counts of attempted trafficking.

Deran, who lives in Lambertville, was granted judicial release Monday morning by Lucas County Judge Gene Zmuda. He served three months of a 28-month sentence.

Zmuda ordered the former cardiologist to serve four years probation and complete 200 hours of community service by Feb. 10, which is when he will be sentenced on a series of federal firearms violations.

