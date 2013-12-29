Browns fire coach Rob Chudzinski - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Browns fire coach Rob Chudzinski

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Browns have fired coach Rob Chudzinski following one season, which started promising but ended with a seven-game losing streak.

Chudzinski had only been in place since Jan. 11, when the Ohio native and lifelong Browns fan was hired for his dream position by owner Jimmy Haslam and CEO Joe Banner. The Browns started 4-5, but collapsed in the final two months and the organization decided Sunday night to cut ties before heading into a second season with Chudzinski.

Cleveland ended its season with a 20-7 loss in Pittsburgh. The Browns dropped 10 of their last 11.

Chudzinski had plenty to deal with as a rookie coach, including an unsettled quarterback situation as the Browns were forced to use three starters because of injuries.

 

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly