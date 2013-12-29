Ohio expands registry of repeat drunken-drivers - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ohio expands registry of repeat drunken-drivers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's public safety department is expanding its online registry of repeat drunken-drivers.

The registry includes drivers who have five or more DUI convictions in the past two decades.

The change comes after reports that the registry contained information from courts in only about half of Ohio's counties.

The list contains 5,300 names compared with about 400 before the update.

A spokeswoman for the State Highway Patrol says the new list is a more up-to-date and complete.

The public safety department is no longer relying on local courts to supply the information and instead is compiling the list from electronic records.

