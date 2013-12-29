In governor's races, Democrats eye wage increase - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

In governor's races, Democrats eye wage increase

By MARC LEVY
Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Democrats hoping to unseat Republican governors running for re-election next year are increasingly taking up the cause of a minimum wage increase.

Polls say it's publicly popular, revives the message of economic inequality that President Barack Obama wielded effectively last year and touches on the broader issue of jobs and economy that's a top voter priority.

The issue is particularly prominent in states that Obama won last year.

In Pennsylvania, candidate Katie McGinty says she's the first in a big field of Democrats vying to challenge Republican Gov. Tom Corbett to say that they support it.

Thus far the Republicans whom Democrats view as most vulnerable aren't changing their minds, and neither are the business groups that tend to back Republicans.

