Oregon company installs turf for Super Bowl stadium

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

For the second year in a row now Maumee Bay UBU sports has produced and installed the turf for the Super Bowl.

Maumee Bay Turf represents the manufacturer of the turf, which was produced in Dalton, Georgia.

The turf, which is made up of 1.4 billion blades of synthetic grass, was installed last summer at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

One of the new things this year is the color of the grass.

The grass is multi-colored, so that it will not appear too shiny on HD televisions.

Brad Morrison, co-owner of Maumee Bay Turf, says being able to take part in the Super Bowl is a privilege for him and everyone working at Maumee Bay Turf.

"It's a big deal to us. Our entire group takes it as an honor. I mean it is the second one in a row that UBU sports has done, and it's a big deal from a marketing perspective. It's also a big deal when you're chosen for the greatest venue in football," said Mr. Morrison.

The Super Bowl will be held on February 2nd.

