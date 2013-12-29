Emergency radios to connect Findlay schools with police - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Emergency radios to connect Findlay schools with police

FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Emergency radios are slated to be installed at all eleven Findlay City School buildings.

The radios will connect school administration directly with Findlay Police.

The radios will be installed through the school security grant program and will be on the multi-agency radio communications system, used by police and first responders.

"It goes directly into dispatch then notifies them immediately, not only that Findlay City Schools is having a problem, but exactly which building is having the problem," said Martin White, Director of Information Technology at Findlay City Schools.

Once activated, the radios leave an open channel between the school and police.

In addition, Findlay City Schools will be installing interior surveillance cameras along with their current exterior cameras that will eventually feed video to police as well.

These are precautions that school districts around the country seem to be taking in the wake of the shooting at Sandy Hook last year.

"Unfortunately that bridge has been crossed. Everybody has to be thinking how they would handle that situation differently, how they would do it better, how they would be more responsive to what's going on," said Mr. White.

Ultimately, officials want to ensure safety while not interrupting the students.

"The primary thing we do is educate children. What we're trying to do is to be as unintrusive as possible, so they don't really know it's there, but it's there in case we ever have to use it," said Mr. White.

