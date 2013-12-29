Wauseon native sings in front of President at Kennedy Honors

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Robert Kerr is a Wauseon native who now calls Columbus home.

He's a professional opera singer, traveling across the country appearing in various productions.

Sunday night, Robert got the biggest break of his career and millions saw him when CBS broadcasted 'The Kennedy Honors' ceremony from Washington D.C.

Among the honorees were famed opera diva Martina Arroyo.

Ms. Arroyo was Robert's mentor when he studied under her.

"They were kind of character classes. Not only does she want you to sing well which is very important but she's also trying to get you to think about your role in every possible way," said Robert.

During the ceremony, which was prerecorded, Ms. Arroyo was honored with a musical tribute.

One of the six singers on stage was Robert.

He performed a selection from "Aida."

It was a dazzling night for Robert.

Robert reunited with Ms. Arroyo and hung out with the likes of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Snoop Dog.

He also met Tony Bennett and Glenn Close.

The list goes on.

The Obamas were there, as well as hundreds of celebrities, politicians and journalists in the audience.

"I don't get a lot of high profile events as a singer. I've had a lot of great experiences, but this was a once in a lifetime opportunity to get a chance to sing for so many prolific people," said Robert.

His career goal is to someday perform at the Metropolitan Opera House.

After Sunday night's high profile exposure to millions, Robert is waiting for the phone to ring.

"If anything were to come from this experience, it would be just fantastic," said Robert.

We'll let you know if he gets that call.

