Fatal heart attack leads to crash in Erie County

One driver is dead, after having a heart attack behind the wheel in Vermilion Township Saturday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say 65-year-old James Rundell, of Vermilion Township, suffered a heart attack while driving westbound on Darrow Road, west of Risden Road, around 4 p.m.

Rundell's 2013 Ford Escape went off the right side of the roadway, striking a tree.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they say Rundell was unresponsive. He was transported to Lorain Mercy Hospital where he passed away due to the heart attack.

The Ford had heavy front end damage and was towed from the scene.

Alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

