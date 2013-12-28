Ohio veterans face Tuesday deadline for bonuses - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ohio veterans face Tuesday deadline for bonuses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Military veterans who served during the Persian Gulf War era have until Tuesday to claim Ohio bonuses of up to $1,500.

Ohio voters in 2009 approved a $200 million bond issue to fund bonuses for veterans of the Persian Gulf, Afghanistan and Iraq war eras. Iraq War veterans have another year, until Dec. 31, 2014, to apply. No deadline has been announced for Afghanistan War and all veterans who served after Oct. 7, 2001.

Eligible next of kin of those who were killed in action or died of disease as a result of in-theater service also can apply for the Ohio Veterans Bonus.

As of earlier this month, roughly $60 million had been paid to nearly 72,000 veterans and family members covering all three war eras.

