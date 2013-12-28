Vouchers can help Ohioans with higher GED test fee - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Vouchers can help Ohioans with higher GED test fee

CLEVELAND (AP) - Ohioans without high school diplomas will have to pay more next year to take a test for an equivalency certificate but can receive vouchers toward that expense if they get career counseling beforehand.

The GED test is expected to cost $120 in January with the switch from a pencil-and-paper test to a computerized version.

The Plain Dealer in Cleveland reports test-takers can get $80 in vouchers toward that cost if they meet with a counselor at one of Ohio's 91 career-technical district sites. The program was allotted $4 million in the state budget.

An Ohio Department of Education spokesman says many test-takers are hoping to get better jobs, and getting counseling or résumé assistance can be helpful.

More than 19,000 Ohioans took the GED last year, with 13,000 passing.

 

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly