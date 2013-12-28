Lucky dogs find new homes at Adopt-a-Thon

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Why not start the new year off with a new dog?

That's what was happening Saturday at the Lucas County Canine Care and Control Office.

They held an end of the year adopt-a-thon.

Judy and Fred Rickman picked up Henry the beagle.

The Rickmans had been in the market for a lab but compromised in choosing the four year old adorable hound dog.

"We've been looking for something in our life. And without a dog you don't have anything, just each other. We needed another dog," said Fred.

This is the second year for the adopt-a-thon.

And there were some great post-holiday deals for folks to find.

Local businesses and individuals sponsored 47 of the 60 dogs available for adoption.

Sponsored pets had reduced adoption fees ranging from free to $50.00.

The standard adoption fee is $100.00.

All new owners also had to purchase a $25.00 dog license.

"It tends to be slow actually. We get a lot of donations but not a lot of adoptions this time of the year," said Canine Care director Julie Lyle.

One adoptee that's a favorite with workers is 2 year old Tisha.

She's a pit bull mix and was brought in as a stray.

"I think she would make a nice family dog. If you have other dogs at home and children, I recommend you bring them in to meet her. Make sure everyone will get along," said worker Laura Simmons.

You can guarantee Henry the beagle will get along with the Rickmans.

"We've always been partial to beagles so that's why we picked him," said Judy Rickman.

