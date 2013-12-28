Lucky dogs find new homes at Adopt-a-Thon - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lucky dogs find new homes at Adopt-a-Thon

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Why not start the new year off with a new dog?

That's what was happening Saturday at the Lucas County Canine Care and Control Office.

They held an end of the year adopt-a-thon.

Judy and Fred Rickman picked up Henry the beagle.

The Rickmans had been in the market for a lab but compromised in choosing the four year old adorable hound dog.

"We've been looking for something in our life. And without a dog you don't have anything, just each other. We needed another dog," said Fred.

This is the second year for the adopt-a-thon.

And there were some great post-holiday deals for folks to find.

Local businesses and individuals sponsored 47 of the 60 dogs available for adoption.

Sponsored pets had reduced adoption fees ranging from free to $50.00.

The standard adoption fee is $100.00.

All new owners also had to purchase a $25.00 dog license.

"It tends to be slow actually. We get a lot of donations but not a lot of adoptions this time of the year," said Canine Care director Julie Lyle.

One adoptee that's a favorite with workers is 2 year old Tisha.

She's a pit bull mix and was brought in as a stray.

"I think she would make a nice family dog. If you have other dogs at home and children, I recommend you bring them in to meet her. Make sure everyone will get along," said worker Laura Simmons.

You can guarantee Henry the beagle will get along with the Rickmans.

"We've always been partial to beagles so that's why we picked him," said Judy Rickman.

