Findlay model train museum celebrates magic of steam power

By Dick Berry, Reporter
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Findlay's ever popular 'North Pole Express' is winding down the holiday season.

This is the 10th year for taking young and old alike for a colorful train trip around a half mile oval.

The quarter scale steam train transports passengers through a magical wonderland of more than 30,000 sparkling lights and holiday decorations.

The train from Benton Harbor, Michigan belongs to the group, 'Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation.'

"A lot of people have kind of forgotten the railroads are what built this country. The technology was something that was always at the apex of existence. The technology for steam when it finally ended was as good as it could get," said preservationist Brad Taylor.

For model train buffs inside an adjacent museum, the preservationists have designed winding railroad layouts surrounded by holiday scenes.

This continues to be a fascinating hobby that's passed on from one generation to the next.

"A young child and father can do it together, grandfather. And the hobby will grow with age. You never outgrow it," said preservationist Warren Pratt.

Your last chance to board the "North Pole Express" is this weekend.

Tickets for a ride are $2.00 for adults, $1.00 for children.

Admission to the museum is free.

Rides begin at 5 PM.

You can find all this steam powered fun at Exit 161 off I-75 in Findlay.

