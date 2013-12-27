Sleigh rides, train display entice visitors to Fremont's Hayes C - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sleigh rides, train display entice visitors to Fremont's Hayes Center

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
FREMONT, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Hayes Presidential Center in Fremont will be offering sleigh rides through December 31st.

It's the 17th year the Center will be offering the old-fashioned rides and it's yet another reason for families to get out and enjoy themselves as they experience history.

South Creek Clydesdales of Fremont will be operating the sleigh rides through Speigel Grove for the remainder of December.

The sleigh rides have become a family tradition for many in-town and out-of-state visitors.

And for those who prefer to be to be in from the cold as they learn history, the 20th annual Hayes train display will also be open.

Each train has a connection to the Hayes family, and the display is even interactive.

Events like these not only help bring visitors to the museum, but also help bring families together.

"It's a way to bring people in, to give them a reason to come here. That's what we really want to do. We want to engage families," said Nancy Kleinhenz of the museum.

Sleigh rides cost $3 per rider and run through the end of the year. There will be no rides on Monday the 30th, however.

The Hayes train display will be open until January 5th.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly