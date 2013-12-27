Airport Hwy. in Swanton in need of makeover, says ODOT

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has deemed Airport Hwy. in Swanton an area at high risk for accidents.

Recently, they reached out to the village to see if they could possibly fix it.

Some of the ideas they are working on with the village, include repaving the road from Main to Turtle Creek, installing a new traffic signal at Hallett Avenue, making a side walk on the north side of the road and installing a middle turn lane in front of the McDonalds and Speedway.

The owner of "The Station Wings" in Swanton, Steve Bubulya, says he often sees accidents in the area.

"Near where Speedway and Wendy's are, where the lanes come together, there are quite a few accidents. Being that I work here every day, I see it throughout the week, at least once or twice a week," said Mr. Bubulya.

Customers in Mr. Bubulya's restaurant also agreed that that section of Airport Hwy. can be dangerous, so dangerous, in fact, that they are willing to avoid making certain turns.

"I usually make a right, go all the way down to 64th, and use that light to make my turn to come around just across the highway. I am not the only one that does that," said Swanton resident John Bahus.

Even though the plans are all preliminary, the work is something Mr. Bubulya would like to see happen.

"If they can beautify the area, and make it look a little nicer, that's always good. The road will be a lot smoother and paved," said Mr. Bubulya.

ODOT officials say they will apply for grant money for the project next month, and take their plans from there.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.