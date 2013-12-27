Expiration of unemployment benefits could affect thousands - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Expiration of unemployment benefits could affect thousands of Lucas County residents

More than 1 million Americans are set to have their long term federal unemployment benefits expire Saturday. In Lucas County, officials say an estimated 2,400 people will be affected by the expiring federal program, which picked up when short term state benefits ran out.

Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken says people locally in search of employment should stop by The Source and look into the county's ACT worker training program.

Gerken says the county is prepared for the possibility of more people turning to social services provided at the local level.

"If people do lose their unemployment benefits and are going to be without food, or medicine, or basic shelter, they need to come to Job and Family Services and we can help with food assistance, Medicaid, and even cash assistance sometimes if they qualify," explained Gerken. 

Congress is expected to take up the issue of extending unemployment benefits when lawmakers return from holiday break.

