OH law sets new auto insurance minimum requirements

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

A new Ohio law sets new minimum auto insurance coverage requirements, and according to the Ohio Insurance Institute, this brings Ohio in line with 38 other states and will affect roughly 400,000 drivers with minimum coverage.

This represents the first change in the state since 1969, and local insurance agent Jan Scotland says it's about time.

"The rates were so low, people were going over those rates, either they were being gone after personally or if they didn't have any money, the person who was in that accident that got hurt or had damage was pretty much out of luck, or their own insurance would have to take care of it," said Scotland.

The minimum financial responsibility standards for injury or death to a single person increases from $12,500 to $25,000, from $25,000 to $50,000 for an accident involving multiple people, and from $7,500 to $25,000 for property damage.

"A minimum of $12,500 for one person in an accident just doesn't do it. It's almost irresponsible. So I think most people get the idea this is necessary. There's no doubt the protection is much better for people involved in an accident," said Scotland.

The new law affects new policies, as well as policies getting renewed.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.