OH law sets new auto insurance minimum requirements - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

OH law sets new auto insurance minimum requirements

(Toledo News Now) -

A new Ohio law sets new minimum auto insurance coverage requirements, and according to the Ohio Insurance Institute, this brings Ohio in line with 38 other states and will affect roughly 400,000 drivers with minimum coverage.

This represents the first change in the state since 1969, and local insurance agent Jan Scotland says it's about time.

"The rates were so low, people were going over those rates, either they were being gone after personally or if they didn't have any money, the person who was in that accident that got hurt or had damage was pretty much out of luck, or their own insurance would have to take care of it," said Scotland. 

The minimum financial responsibility standards for injury or death to a single person increases from $12,500 to $25,000, from $25,000 to $50,000 for an accident involving multiple people, and from $7,500 to $25,000 for property damage.

"A minimum of $12,500 for one person in an accident just doesn't do it. It's almost irresponsible. So I think most people get the idea this is necessary. There's no doubt the protection is much better for people involved in an accident," said Scotland. 

The new law affects new policies, as well as policies getting renewed.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly