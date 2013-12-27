Ohio updates OVI Habitual Offender Registry by going electronic

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

This week, the Ohio Department of Public Safety launched an enhanced registry of people who have been convicted at least five times of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and meet certain other criteria established by law.

By automating what had been a paper-driven process, ODPS and Ohio State Highway Patrol have produced a more up-to-date, complete and searchable listing of habitual offenders.

Several recent media reports had identified gaps in the Habitual Offender Registry, which was created in 2008. The upgrades dramatically improve the system and the results. Instead of relying on local court jurisdictions to submit forms to add a habitual offender to the registry, the new system compiles the information automatically from already existing electronic records.

A state law created the registry and defined who should be included:

-Anyone with five or more convictions during the past 20 years (at least one of the convictions must be since the law took effect on Sept. 30, 2008)

-The registry does not include convictions more than 20 years old

-The registry does not include deceased people

-The registry does not include out-of-state convictions

-Juvenile offenses

-If a single incident results in multiple impaired driving-related convictions, it is counted as one conviction

This change comes just in time for the holiday season, which can be one of the most dangerous times of the year on the road, due to an increase in impaired driving.

The OSHP is out in full force this holiday season, removing dangerous and impaired drivers in an effort to reduce fatal and injury crashes. Last year in Ohio, seven people died in OVI-related crashes between Christmas and New Year's.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.