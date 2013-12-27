1 dead, 2 injured after crash on Woodville Road near CR 163 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

1 dead, 2 injured after head-on collision on Woodville Road near CR 163

Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
CLAY TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Ottawa County Sheriff has confirmed a two-vehicle fatal crash on Woodville Road near State Route 163.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a truck driven by 54-year-old Russell Warnke of Northwood went left of center after Warnke suffered an undisclosed medical problem. The truck smashed into a car head-on around 1 p.m. The driver of the car, 32-year-old Jacob Thompson of Toledo, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Two people inside the truck were injured: Warnke sustained incapacitating injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to the hospital. Warnke's passenger, 53-year-old Wanda Warnke of Northwood, was transported to the hospital via ambulance with serious injuries.

"Not really much you can really do to avoid a crash. You can be the most astute driver paying attention to what's going on. When a vehicle goes left of center, it's kind of hard to avoid at times," said Sgt. Eric Short. "Wrong place at the wrong time, unfortunately."

Officials say alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but none of the people involved were wearing seatbelts.

