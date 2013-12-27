Red Cross offering training courses, certifications in start of 2014

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

The American Red Cross of Northwest Ohio is offering a variety of lifesaving health and safety courses during the months of January and February.

Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED

With an emphasis on hands-on learning, the Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED courses give attendees the skills to save a life.

Among the lessons, participants will learn how to:

-respond to common first aid emergencies

-respond to cardiac and breathing emergencies in adults

-use an automated external defibrillators (AED)

Blended learning courses allow flexibility to busy participants by completing their classroom training online and testing their skills in person. Attendees receive a two-year certification and access to free online refreshers upon completion.

Babysitter's Training

Designed for students ages 11 and older, this in-person course provides the knowledge and skills necessary to safely and responsibly care for infants and children up to the age of 10.

Topics include how to:

-respond to emergencies with first aid

-do rescue breathing

-make good decisions under pressure

-communicate effectively with parents

-recognize safety and hygiene issues

-manage young children

-feed, diaper and care for infants

-start a babysitting business

Find the complete schedule of courses here.

Advance registration is required. People can join a team of more than 6,000 people who took lifesaving courses with the local Red Cross chapter last year. Register and learn more information about the course on the Red Cross website or by calling 1-800 RED CROSS.

