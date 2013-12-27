1 injured after car crashes into south Toledo home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

1 injured after car crashes into south Toledo home

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo police responded to the 4300 block of Glendale in south Toledo, where a vehicle crashed into a house.

At least one person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of injuries are unknown.

