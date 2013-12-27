Cuts to unemployment benefits could leave one Toledo family homeless

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Congressional cuts to unemployment benefits will have an impact on 1.3 million Americans. One of them is Toledo resident Shirley Vaughn.

Vaughn has been without a job since January 15 of this year. In that time she says she's applied to 15-20 jobs every day, but still hasn't been able to land employment.

"I have 15 years in HR and I can't even get a waitress job," she said.

Vaughn's bank accounts reached $0 six months into her job search. After her 26 weeks of regular employment benefits expired, she started receiving emergency unemployment compensation, which provides an extra 37 weeks of benefits.

Congress, though, failed to renew that emergency program, and by Dec. 28, Shirley and over a million others will lose their benefits.

"I am at $20 in my wallet. I am at homeless," Vaughn said. "By the end of this month, everything will be gone."

Vaughn is hoping Congress files another extension in early January, which would keep her and her six children from having to lose their home.

"I get you have to cut your bottom line," she said. "But if you're cutting the bottom line and starving people doing it, how does that make sense?"

