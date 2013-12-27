Cuts to unemployment benefits could leave one Toledo family home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Cuts to unemployment benefits could leave one Toledo family homeless

Congressional cuts to unemployment benefits will have an impact on 1.3 million Americans.  One of them is Toledo resident Shirley Vaughn.

Vaughn has been without a job since January 15 of this year.  In that time she says she's applied to 15-20 jobs every day, but still hasn't been able to land employment.

"I have 15 years in HR and I can't even get a waitress job," she said.

Vaughn's bank accounts reached $0 six months into her job search.  After her 26 weeks of regular employment benefits expired, she started receiving emergency unemployment compensation, which provides an extra 37 weeks of benefits.

Congress, though, failed to renew that emergency program, and by Dec. 28, Shirley and over a million others will lose their benefits.

"I am at $20 in my wallet.  I am at homeless," Vaughn said.  "By the end of this month, everything will be gone."

Vaughn is hoping Congress files another extension in early January,  which would keep her and her six children from having to lose their home.

"I get you have to cut your bottom line," she said.  "But if you're cutting the bottom line and starving people doing it, how does that make sense?"

