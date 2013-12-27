OSHP says head-on collisions on the rise - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

OSHP says head-on collisions on the rise

Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they've seen an increase in the number of head-on car collisions.

With millions of people on the highway for the holidays, the OHSP says your best chance of survival is through defensive driving.

Troopers say drivers should always be aware of what's on either side of them at all times, that way they can safely swerve should they find another vehicle coming at them.

They also recommend staying in the right hand lane, especially on overpasses and blind corners.  This creates more space from any oncoming drivers, and could save your life.

While the number of head-on collision is increasing, troopers say the number of fatal accidents in Ohio is on pace for a record low in 2013, which they attribute to safer cars and more people wearing their seatbelts.

