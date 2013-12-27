OSHP says head-on collisions on the rise

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they've seen an increase in the number of head-on car collisions.

With millions of people on the highway for the holidays, the OHSP says your best chance of survival is through defensive driving.

Troopers say drivers should always be aware of what's on either side of them at all times, that way they can safely swerve should they find another vehicle coming at them.

They also recommend staying in the right hand lane, especially on overpasses and blind corners. This creates more space from any oncoming drivers, and could save your life.

While the number of head-on collision is increasing, troopers say the number of fatal accidents in Ohio is on pace for a record low in 2013, which they attribute to safer cars and more people wearing their seatbelts.

