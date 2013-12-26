OSHP offers tips on avoiding wrong-way drivers

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says head-on collisions are on the increase.

The latest one occurred Monday night in Fremont and killed two people.

If you're behind the wheel of your car and find a wrong way driver coming straight at you, the Patrol says your best chance of survival is through defensive driving.

Always be aware of other drivers around you.

When you're out driving, whether on the Interstate, on county roads or on city streets, always look for a safe way out.

"If you come across a roadway where there is a clear, open field to the right and a vehicle is coming at you, you need to know that it's safer to go that way versus driving into a bridge pillar or something like that," said Lt. William Bowers of the patrol.

Or you may want to drive the way troopers do on patrol.

Stay in the right hand lane, especially on overpasses and blind corners.

"Move over into the right lane if the car is coming the wrong way. It could hit head-on. We're in the right lane instead of that left lane in their path," said Lt. Bowers.

He says the number of fatal accidents in Ohio could reach a record low in 2013 because cars are being built safer and there is increased safety belt use.

On top of that, law enforcement continues to be vigilant.

"We've got a lot of agencies that have worked together on traffic enforcement," said Lt. Bowers.

And those agencies are working together now through New Year's Eve to break that record and keep an eye out for wrong way drivers.

